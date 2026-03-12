Influencer Carol the Warrior Dead at 23

Carolina Reyes -- known to her hundreds of thousands of followers as Carol the Warrior -- has died.

The influencer's family announced her passing in an Instagram post Wednesday, writing, "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our warrior."

They continued ... "She was a warrior, a brilliant person and a human being who never gave up in the face of any difficulty that came her way."

According to the family, Reyes passed away March 11. Her death follows a battle with cancer, which she revealed in February.

In December, Reyes opened up about how her health battle affected her, writing, “[It was] a year that shattered me into pieces, but also taught me to rebuild myself from scratch. This year showed me how strong I can be, even when I felt I couldn’t go on. And now, as I say goodbye to this year, I’m not just closing a chapter. I’m closing a chapter of myself.”

She was 23.