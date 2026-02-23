Brazilian Influencer Maria Rita Rodrigues da Silva Dead At 25

Tragedy out of Brazil -- influencer Maria Rita Rodrigues da Silva has died at 25 -- after reportedly suffering a medical emergency.

Maria's friend Luana Lilian paid tribute on IG Sunday, calling her a "charming person" -- while another pal, Lívia, said the loss was sudden -- revealing they were in the studio together the day before Maria died Saturday and had even made plans.

Her cause of death has not been revealed.

Maria, who lived in São Bernardo do Campo, built up hundreds of thousands of followers with her fashion and beauty posts.

She last updated her Instagram on Thursday -- just two days before her death -- showing off a new pair of sunglasses.

She was 25.