Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Brazilian Influencer Maria Rita Rodrigues da Silva Dead At 25

Brazilian Influencer Maria Rita Rodrigues da Silva Dead At 25

By TMZ Staff
Published
Maria Rodrigues-Instagram
Instagram/@Maria Rodrigues

Tragedy out of Brazil -- influencer Maria Rita Rodrigues da Silva has died at 25 -- after reportedly suffering a medical emergency.

Maria's friend Luana Lilian paid tribute on IG Sunday, calling her a "charming person" -- while another pal, Lívia, said the loss was sudden -- revealing they were in the studio together the day before Maria died Saturday and had even made plans.

Maria Rodrigues-Instagram 2
Instagram/@Maria Rodrigues

Her cause of death has not been revealed.

Maria, who lived in São Bernardo do Campo, built up hundreds of thousands of followers with her fashion and beauty posts.

She last updated her Instagram on Thursday -- just two days before her death -- showing off a new pair of sunglasses.

Maria Rodrigues-Instagram 4
Instagram/@Maria Rodrigues

She was 25.

RIP

Related articles