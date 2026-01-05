Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Influencer Yulia Burtseva Dies at 38 After Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery

By TMZ Staff
Tragedy to start the year -- Yulia Burtseva, an Italian influencer, has died at just 38 after undergoing cosmetic surgery in Moscow.

The social media star went under the knife at a private clinic in Moscow on Jan. 4 -- but things took a devastating turn when her condition rapidly worsened. She was rushed to the hospital soon after and later pronounced dead, according to Russian outlet MSK1.

The outlet reports Moscow investigators have now opened a criminal case, looking into possible negligence tied to the procedure. Officials say multiple forensic tests are being ordered -- including a medical examination -- as they work to determine what went wrong.

Burtseva lived in Naples, Italy, with her husband Giuseppe and young daughter, and built a following of more than 73K by sharing family moments online.

Her final post came the morning of the surgery -- a video on Russian social media platform VK from a Moscow coffee shop, captioned, “Good morning Moscow 😘.”

She was 38.

RIP

