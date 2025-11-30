Biker Influencer Karen Sofía Quiroz Ramírez Dead at 25

Karen Sofía Quiroz Ramírez -- a popular influencer known for posting motorcycle- related content -- has died ... according to South American outlets.

The star -- also known as "Bikegirl" online -- lost control of her motorcycle and ran into a truck in Floridablanca, Colombia on Wednesday ... according to Brazilian oulet Metropoles.

After colliding with the truck, Ramírez was reportedly run over by another truck.

Jahir Andres -- a transport official in the country -- told the Daily Mail, "The most likely hypothesis for the accident is that the motorcyclist was traveling between two vehicles" ... an act more commonly referred to as lane splitting. Andres also told DM an investigation into Karen's death is underway.

According to Metropoles, Ramírez made a chilling social media posts hours before her death ... writing online, "I'm hoping I don’t crash, because I’m riding without my glasses."

Karen had more than 30,000 Instagram followers at the time of her death. Four days ago, she posted video of herself washing her bike.

Ramírez was 25.