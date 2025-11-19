Max B Surprised by Inflation After Serving 16 Years, Prepping Comeback Album

Play video content TMZ.com

Trendsetting rapper Max B is finally a free man after serving 16 years in prison, and the first difference he noticed coming home ... was the price tags!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Silver Surfer in the flesh on Wednesday on a brisk NYC day ... but hey, anywhere is cozier than the Northern State Prison he was holed up in for aggravated manslaughter charges.

Max says there's no time to let off the gas -- his bills still gotta get paid and he's certainly been ripping and running since his Nov. 9 release date.

He was recently spotted celebrating with his protégé French Montana and French's royal fiancée, and has also embraced the love of past hip hop generations he influenced from afar ... and even some surprise celebs he wouldn't name.

Max reveals he's gearing up for his first day out release -- a project titled "The Purge" on Black Friday.