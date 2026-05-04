Kid Cudi Kicks M.I.A. Off Tour After She's Booed for Offensive Comments Onstage

From the Rest of My Tour

Kid Cudi is giving M.I.A. the boot ... after she got booed onstage over some comments that appeared to provoke the crowd.

On Monday, Cudi took to Instagram to announce she will no longer be opening for "The Rebel Ragers Tour."

He said on his story that he warned M.I.A. not to say or do anything offensive while on the road with him ... but her recent rants onstage have upset him and his fans.

Cudi wrote ... "This, to me, is very disappointing and I won't have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase."

You can see in videos posted on social media ... M.I.A. was booed during her set at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Concertgoers claim she was making controversial comments about immigrants and allegedly implied people in the crowd were "illegal."

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The scandalized singer reportedly tried to walk it back by saying she and her team are also illegal ... but Cudi's fans weren't having it.