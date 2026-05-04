Chris Brown's Baby Mama Diamond Files Paternity Suit Over Custody, Support

Chris Brown was hauled into court for a paternity suit just days before he welcomed a new baby with his current girlfriend, Jada Wallace ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Diamond Brown filed suit on April 3 over her 4-year-old daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown. She says Brown acknowledged paternity in a voluntary declaration, which she attached as an exhibit.

Lovely was born on January 7, 2022. She asked the court to award her legal and physical custody, but did propose that Chris have visitation.

The paperwork noted that Lovely has lived with Diamond from birth to present at her L.A. home.

Diamond also asked that Chris be on the hook for her legal fees in the case.

The legal action came weeks after Diamond trashed Chris on social media. She also claimed Chris had tried to scare off her new boyfriend, despite already being in a new relationship himself. Jada jumped in to defend the singer and alleged that Diamond had not been allowing Chris to see their daughter.

"You a lame for running to the internet,” Jada wrote. “Tryna air business out like you not the one that's stopping him from seeing his daughter."

Diamond denied she had been keeping Lovely from Chris. She did admit to withholding their daughter once after Chris “spazzed” on the parents of Lovely’s friend.