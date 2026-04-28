Chris Brown Fighting to Keep Rihanna DV Arrest Out of Housekeeper Trial

Chris Brown's former housekeeper is fighting his effort to block any talk about his arrest for assaulting Rihanna at their upcoming trial ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Maria Avila -- who is suing the singer after she claims he should be held responsible for her being mauled by a dog at his L.A. home in 2020 -- asked a judge not to limit evidence being introduced about Chris' past domestic violence or assault allegations.

Maria -- who is seeking $90 million in damages -- pointed out that Chris pled guilty to felony assault in connection with a domestic violence dispute involving Rihanna in 2009.

Chris claims the jury should not hear about it because the information is irrelevant and could prejudice them against him.

The musician's lawyer said any talk of domestic violence, "particularly those that occurred more than a decade ago and bear no connection to the subject incident, is improper, irrelevant, and unduly prejudicial."

Maria argued that the information could be relevant during the trial and should at least be available to use to attack his credibility.