Rihanna Shows Off Her Butt in Tiny Floral Lingerie

Step aside, hot girl summer ... Rihanna announced the arrival of savage summer with some pics in a hot new bra and underwear.

The singer-songwriter shared pictures of herself modeling the new wardrobe ... draping herself over a sofa in the bra, thong and garter set.

Rihanna's not afraid to put her curves on display ... bending over to flaunt her behind in some pics and leaning forward to accentuate her chest in others.

She captioned the photos, "savage summer loading…" but we gotta say it already seems loaded and ready to pop off, given these pics.

In case you're wondering ... this ensemble will run buyers about $135 ... though, if RiRi's any indication, wearers will look like a million bucks with it on.