Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Seen With Security After L.A. Home Shooting

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren't taking any chances after the terrifying shooting at their Los Angeles home ... stepping out in NYC looking calm but heavily guarded.

The couple was spotted leaving a Manhattan building Tuesday, rolling deep with a squad of six security guards flanking them on all sides. Witnesses say the pair moved quickly as they made their exit to a nearby SUV.

This marks the first time they've been seen together since the scary incident last Sunday. As you know, things got intense when Rihanna, A$AP and their kids were inside their L.A. home when an assailant opened fire, sending multiple rounds into the property.

Cops wasted no time tracking down the suspect, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, who was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Ortiz is now facing a mountain of charges, including one count of attempted murder, nine counts of assault with a firearm, two counts of shooting into an inhabited dwelling, and one count of shooting at a motor vehicle. Her bail was set at a staggering $10,225,000.