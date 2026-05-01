Celeste Rivas Honored With Growing Memorial of Flowers at Gravesite

Play video content Video: Celeste Rivas Honored With Growing Flower Memorial at Gravesite TMZ.com

Flowers are piling up at Celeste Rivas's gravesite -- a simple but powerful show of love as people continue to honor her memory.

Check out the scene we saw on Friday ... Celeste’s final resting place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Mortuary in Rowland Heights in L.A. is currently surrounded by carefully placed bouquets -- bright pink roses, yellow daisies, soft white blooms -- each a reminder that she hasn’t been forgotten.

The polished black granite headstone bearing her name is framed by bursts of color ... surrounding the etched image of Celeste depicted as an angel. The scene provides a sense of warmth in an otherwise heavy place … like each visitor found their own quiet way to say goodbye.

Celeste was just 14 when her body was found last year -- dismembered and decomposing in the front trunk of D4vd's Tesla. She was laid to rest in October with a funeral service that gave her family and friends a chance to say goodbye ... less than a month after the discovery of her body that rattled the nation and left everyone with more questions than answers.

Another heartbreaking memorial scene for Celeste also continues to grow outside of her parents' home in Lake Elsinore, CA.

These tributes all come as new details in her case have surfaced following the release of her updated death certificate and autopsy report -- developments that have only deepened the pain surrounding her death.

But out at the cemetery, the focus isn’t on the violence … it’s on remembrance -- and it’s clear Celeste’s story has touched a nerve far beyond her immediate circle.

D4vd -- whose real name is David Anthony Burke -- has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains in connection to Celeste’s death.