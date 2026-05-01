D4vd Murder Case Update: How Celeste Rivas' ID Was Found in Remote Area

Prosecutors say D4vd disposed of Celeste Rivas' personal items in a remote area of Santa Barbara County after he murdered her in his Hollywood Hills home ... her identification was found off a highway in the area described, and now we know how it was recovered.

Caltrans tells TMZ ... a maintenance worker performing traffic control on SR-154 east of Painted Cave Road on Jan. 7, 2026 looked down in the brush and discovered Celeste's passport card. That's about 100 miles northwest of the Hollywood Hills, in a wooded mountainous region.

We're told the Caltrans worker reported the finding to his supervisor, who contacted the California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans says CHP came and collected Celeste's passport card ... and then detectives from an unknown law enforcement agency returned on January 17 to interview the maintenance worker and his supervisor.

LAPD was investigating Celeste's death ... so it sounds like that's the law enforcement agency mentioned.