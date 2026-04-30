Celeste Rivas' Memorial Outside Family Home Seen After D4VD's Arrest

A memorial for Celeste Rivas Hernandez continues to grow outside of her parents' home in Lake Elsinore, CA... and the scene is absolutely heartbreaking.

Photos taken on Thursday show a "Justice for Celeste Rivas" sign stretched across the fence, alongside her picture, surrounded by flowers and teddy bears, with her name also spelled out in candles on the ground.

The whole scene was just a stark reminder of how young she was. Celeste was just 14 when her body was found last year -- dismembered and decomposing in the trunk of D4vd's Tesla.

Her death certificate was first released back in September, but a new certificate obtained by TMZ today shows the cause of death has now been changed from "deferred" to "penetrating injuries" and it no longer states she was not pregnant.

D4vd -- whose real name is David Burke -- has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains in connection to Celeste’s death.