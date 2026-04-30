D4vd Details Alleged Trips With Celeste in Interview Recorded Days After Suspected Murder, Listen

Play video content Video: D4vd Describes Trips With Celeste in Interview Recorded Days After Suspected Murder Songwriter Universe

D4vd described alleged trips he took to London and Houston during an interview published days after prosecutors claim he murdered Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

In a recorded interview published by Songwriter Universe on April 25, 2025 -- 2 days after he stabbed Celeste, according to prosecutors -- David Burke, known as D4vd, is heard describing his songwriting process and mentions trips he took to London and Houston ... both places prosecutors claim David traveled to with Celeste.

D4vd says ... "I went to London ... with three of my friends, and we just made a song every day for two weeks in London. I love London because of the gloomy aesthetic and the gloomy ... just, like, vibe and environment that London has."

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He continues to describe the reason he chose these two locations specifically, adding ... "There’s barely any sun there, and I love that because the music I make is really sad ... so two weeks, I made a song every day, came out with half the album, and then I went back to Houston for another two weeks."

Worth noting ... the article has a note that says "This article was posted in April 2025, when D4vd was a fast-rising music star with a bright future. It was five months later that he was connected to a murder investigation" -- it's unclear when this clarification was added.

As we previously reported ... D4vd was arrested 2 weeks ago and charged with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.