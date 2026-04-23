D4vd Had Tons of Child Pornography on His Phone, Prosecutors Claim

D4vd's iPhone contains a ton of child pornography ... at least according to prosecutors.

The singer was in court Thursday -- exactly one year to the day of when prosecutors claim he murdered Celeste Rivas -- for a status hearing on his upcoming preliminary hearing, which a judge set for May 1.

During the hearing, prosecutors claimed they went through his phone and found a "significant amount" of child porn. It's unclear if the alleged CP features Celeste.

Prosecutors also revealed a wire tap was involved in the investigation. They said the wire tap took place last year, but there were no other specifics.

D4vd was shackled and wore an orange jail jumpsuit ... he was calm, cool, collected, and looked kinda bored. He spoke briefly to the judge, telling her, "Yes, ma'am," as she explained to him how the prelim works.

D4vd's high-powered defense team, led by Blair Berk, told the judge prosecutors had not turned over their evidence ... and L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman explained the delay.

As we reported, D4vd pled not guilty earlier this week, and his defense challenged the D.A. to put their cards on the table, or fold ... demanding an immediate preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors said in court Thursday they will be ready for next week's prelim ... and they want to go to trial within 60 days too.

D4vd was arrested by LAPD last Thursday, and prosecutors charged him Monday with murder in connection with Celeste's death. He was also charged with lewd and lascivious sexual acts with a person under 14 years old and the mutilation of a human body.

Prosecutors claim D4vd killed Celeste with a "sharp instrument," and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner says the teenager died from multiple penetrating injuries before having her arms, legs, and two fingers amputated.

The D.A. claims D4vd was having sexual relations with Celeste when she was under 14 years old, and when she threatened to expose him and devastate his musical career, he invited her to his Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025 and killed her.