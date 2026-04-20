D.A. says D4vd Murdered Celeste Rivas with Sharp Instrument

Celeste Rivas' cause of death has just been revealed ... and prosecutors in Los Angeles County say D4vd killed her with a "sharp instrument."

Prosecutors revealed the alleged cause of death Monday in documents charging D4vd with murdering Celeste.

Play video content Video: Singer D4vd Charged With Murder of Celeste Rivas, Death Penalty Possible TMZ.com

A high-ranking source in the Los Angeles Police Department told us last week the Medical Examiner determined the manner of death as homicide ... but there was no indication how Celeste was murdered.

Prosecutors say D4vd murdered Celeste on April 23, 2025, but mutilated her body May 5th. What's interesting about those dates ... TMZ broke the story, authorities say D4vd took a mysterious trip to a remote area of Santa Barbara in the Spring of 2025, and that could align with the May 5th date. The question ... how did her body end up in D4vd's Tesla in September.

Celeste's body was dismembered and decomposing ... and cops say the state of the body -- which was stuffed in two bags -- made it difficult for the Medical Examiner to figure out the cause and manner of death.

Prosecutors say Celeste went to D4vd's Hollywood Hills home in April 2025 and was never heard from again.

As for the charge D4vd was having sex with a minor under the age of 14, the charging documents lists her 13th birthday, September 7, 2023 through September 7, 2024 -- when she turned 14 -- as the period when D4vd continually sexually abused her. This is not to say the D.A. is saying the sexual activity ended in Sept., 2024 ... it relevant in terms of the alleged crime -- having sex with a minor under the age of 14.

The LAPD arrested D4vd Thursday in a huge show of force ... and now he's charged with first degree murder with special circumstances, mutilating a body and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

The special circumstances include lying in wait, committing the crime for financial gain and murdering a witness to an investigation. LAPD Police Chief Jim McDonnell says there is evidence D4vd and Celeste had a sexual relationship and D.A. Nathan Hochman seems to be suggesting Celeste threatened to go to cops regarding their sexual relationship, so D4vd allegedly invited her over to kill her.