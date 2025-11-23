House D4vd Rented Had Freezer, Point of Interest for Cops

Singer D4vd -- a suspect in the presumed homicide of Celeste Rivas -- had a freezer large enough to store a body -- a relevant fact since her body had apparently been frozen for months.

Check out this photo of D4vd's rental home -- it was taken a few years ago, and it shows the kitchen had a KitchenAid refrigerator/freezer. The freezer side of the appliance has a height of around 74 inches, a width of around 14 inches, and a depth of roughly 27 inches. The temperature can get as low as minus 8 degrees Fahrenheit.

Celeste was 5'3" and 120 lbs. TMZ broke the story, her body was found in a bag in D4vd's Tesla -- it was decapitated and the arms and limbs cut off, so it could have fit in the freezer if the shelving inside had been removed. BTW ... a torso for a 5'3" woman falls between 15 and 17 inches long, and 14 to 15 inches wide.

Mind you ... we do not know if police have zeroed in on this freezer, but as we first reported, the body was partially frozen when it was found -- this after an extended period of time in D4vd's trunk back in August, when it was hot in L.A.. The LAPD executed a search warrant on the home shortly after the body was discovered.

There's also a video that has resurfaced on social media from September 4th, 2024, showing D4vd in a house -- not his rental -- with an appliance box behind him. The box appears to be a convertible chest/freezer with a removable storage basket. It has a capacity of 7 cubic feet. BTW, the last photo of Celeste we've seen is from September 2024. We don't know if this freezer has any connection to the case.

As we reported, authorities believe the body had been frozen for an extended period of time.

TMZ broke the story ... D4vd took a trip to a remote area of Santa Barbara County in the middle of the night last Spring, and spent several hours there. A source with knowledge says authorities do not believe Celeste was ever buried in Santa Barbara -- they believe her body was dismembered there.

One source with knowledge tells TMZ one theory is D4vd -- and an accomplice who is also a suspect -- may have taken the body there, dismembered it, and then returned it to L.A., where it sat in a freezer for months.