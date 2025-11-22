Celeste Rivas Homicide Focuses on Second Suspect Plus D4vd

Play video content 2 Angry Men Podcast

LAPD homicide detectives have ID'd a second suspect in the death of Celeste Rivas, and it's someone who law enforcement says could be involved "before, during, and after" her death.

Mark Geragos dropped the new info on the latest "2 Angry Men" podcast after speaking with people directly involved in the case.

Geragos says law enforcement has done a stunningly impressive job connecting the dots in this case, using a combination of cellphone and Tesla data, along with location data from social media.

Geragos and Harvey both independently confirmed with sources that a central part of the case is a mysterious trip D4vd took to a remote area of Santa Barbara County in the middle of the night last Spring. Based on various conversations with our sources, it appears investigators believe Celeste's body may have been in the car. Geragos insinuates various data shows the second suspect may have also been in the vehicle.

The Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause of death ... at least it has not been conveyed to law enforcement.