Celeste Rivas Apparently Photographed at 2024 Party With D4vd, New Pic Shows

D4vd attended a huge bash back in 2024 ... and, a photo has surfaced appearing to show Celeste Rivas standing with him and partying the night away.

The singer-songwriter hit the party in July last year at a house in Los Angeles ... and one picture taken by a pro photographer at the place captures D4vd with a huge grin on his face -- and a girl behind him turned to the side, covering her mouth with her hand.

Her red-tinted hair is half-hidden under a black and gold durag ... and, it's hard to make out her face since her hand obscures her features.

We've spoken to several eyewitnesses who attended the party ... and, they all confirm they saw the person in this photo, and they believe that's Rivas.

As you know ... Rivas' body was found in the front trunk of D4vd's Tesla in early September, and authorities have released next to nothing about the investigation. D4vd has not been named as a suspect in connection with her death.

Play video content TMZ.com

Rivas -- who was just 14 when she died -- had a troubled home life and ran away multiple times over the last few years, we've learned ... though she returned to her hometown of Lake Elsinore, California a few times, including in September 2024 -- months after this party -- when she got into a shouting match with her parents' neighbors.

Play video content TMZ.com