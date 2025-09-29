New Celeste Rivas Video Shows Argument With Neighbors Months After She Went Missing

Play video content TMZ.com

Celeste Rivas went home to visit family in Lake Elsinore, CA exactly one year before her body was found in D4vd's Tesla ... that's what this new video of her arguing with her parents' neighbors seems to show.

The video, obtained by TMZ, was recorded by a Nest camera on September 8, 2024 -- months after Celeste had been reported missing -- and neighbors say it shows her going off on a family over a prank.

In the clip, a family sits outside their apartment building, listening to music when Celeste starts yelling ... accusing one of the kids of ding-dong-ditching her parents' home.

While the nighttime vid isn't super clear, we're told the neighbors recognized the girl as Celeste because they'd seen her face on missing posters that had gone up in the area back in April 2024.

Celeste's high-pitched screams cut through the air as she confronts the family, with swear words -- and perhaps a racial slur -- peppering her tirade.

You can hear a man yell back he isn't Black, and, therefore, she shouldn't call him the N-word.

The day after this confrontation, we're told the neighbor's boyfriend went to Celeste's house to apologize, and Rivas' dad answered ... but he seemed unbothered by the situation.

One neighbor told us when Celeste was reported missing in April, her family walked around with those posters, and when the neighboring family saw Celeste that night, they just assumed she'd been found and everything was fine.

The date of the video -- September 8 -- is notable, as that would have been the day after Celeste's 14th birthday, and exactly one year before authorities opened the trunk of D4vd's impounded Tesla to discover her remains.