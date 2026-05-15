Man Who Allegedly Killed Auburn Grad Is Not Innocent, Family Attorney Says

The Alabama man charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman, who was dating his son, is NOT innocent ... at least according to the attorney for the victim's family.

Jeffrey Scott Towers is charged in the shooting death of Whitney Harlow Robeson, who graduated last year from Auburn University. His attorneys say he's an "upstanding" man who is not guilty of a crime ... but the lawyer for Whitney's family begs to differ.

Andrew J. Moak tells TMZ ... "The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office determined that Mr. Towers acted with criminal recklessness. Given that determination, efforts to portray Mr. Towers as 'innocent' are not supported by the evidence in this case."

Moak says the family is "deeply saddened by the circumstances surrounding this case" and adds ... "At its core, this matter involves the tragic and unnecessary death of a 22-year-old young woman whose life was cut short far too soon. Whitney was a daughter, loved one, and member of her community, and that should never be lost in the discussion surrounding this case."

As we reported ... Whitney was shot March 7 at Jeffrey's home in Trussville, AL. Her death was ruled a homicide and Jeffrey was arrested and charged with manslaughter earlier this week.

Whitney graduated from AU in May 2025, was dating Jeffrey's son and had recently started a job as a trade consultant for Restoration Hardware. The coroner says she died from "injury to left lung, heart, and aorta, due to gunshot wound of chest."