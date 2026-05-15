Gypsy Rose Blanchard Donates to Ex-Spirit Air Employee After James Charles Blowup

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is spreading some wealth to the woman who was allegedly laid off by Spirit Airlines ... who was very publicly slammed by James Charles for asking him to donate to her own GoFundMe.

The 'My Time to Stand' author put in over $500 to the GoFundMe page for Amber Lendof Vargas ... after Vargas and about 17,000 other people were let go when the popular budget airline shuttered earlier this month. You can see Gypsy's donation in the screenshot below -- Gypsy introduces herself as an influencer and offers Amber her best wishes.

Gypsy tells TMZ she thought the message was private and would be sent to Amber directly ... but regardless, she is happy to assist the former flight attendant after seeing James -- a makeup influencer -- relentlessly mock her in a brutal social media post. Gypsy also shared the GoFundMe link on her page so her followers can help out.

She adds ... "The point that I made was that just because someone has a large following does not give them the right to bully other people. At the end of the day, I didn’t want it to be about me, because it’s not about me."

Play video content Video: James Charles Goes Off On Laid-Off Spirit Airlines Employee TikTok/@jamescharleslol

You may have seen the video -- James publicly put Amber on blast after she messaged him a link to her GoFundMe ... literally calling her "a lazy piece of s***" and "entitled" because she messaged him instead of applying to a new job. He also accused her of thinking influencers and celebrities should fund her life, and asked why he would ever help her.

Well ... that since-deleted reaction went viral to the detriment of James, and he's has since apologized. He admitted, "It was rude, it was obnoxious, it was privileged, and most importantly, it was completely f***ing unnecessary."

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But the damage is done. Amber responded on TikTok by saying she does not accept James' apology one bit. She has since gained more than 30,000 followers, and her GoFundMe page has $41,000 in donations and counting.

There's also a $5K donation from someone using James' name and picture ... though TMZ has not confirmed it's him.