Spirit Airlines Flight Hit by Gunfire While Trying to Land in Haiti, One Injured

Chaos broke out on a Spirit Airlines flight Monday as it was struck by gunfire while attempting to land in Haiti's capital city, Port-au-Prince ... injuring a flight attendant, TMZ has confirmed

The flight, which was coming in from Fort Lauderdale, was diverted from Toussaint Louverture International Airport after bullets pierced the cabin ... and it made a safe landing in nearby Santiago, in the Dominican Republic.

A flight attendant was reportedly grazed by a bullet ... and a clip circulating online shows the aircraft riddled with bullet holes inside the plane.

Toussaint Louverture International Airport was forced to ground all commercial flights after the incident ... and flight tracking showed both JetBlue Airways and Amerijet Cargo planes rerouting away from Haiti.

The incident went down just hours before Haiti's new prime minister, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, was about to be sworn in after kicking out Prime Minister Garry Conille.

The exact cause of the gunfire is currently unknown. Armed gangs were reportedly responsible for firing on a United Nations helicopter in October, striking it and forcing it to land. No one was injured in that incident.