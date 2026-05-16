Lizzo Says Being Called Fat by Azealia Banks Is Endearing

Here's the skinny, Azealia Banks is going heavy on the insults at Lizzo, referring to her now as "Fat Lizzo."

But Lizzo doesn't seem bothered one bit by the nasty remark, taking to X on Friday to let Azealia know she doesn't mind being called "fat."

And the plot gets thicker than Azealia Banks says Lizzo is, with the two singers continuing there's back and forth on social. Here's how that went down ...

A fan suggested that Lizzo only posted about Azealia on X to promote her album, which Azaelia says Lizzo should sell with a Wendy's Biggie Bag ... she also said she knows Lizzo probably has a "good juicy extra layer" In-N-Out burger order.

Azaelia couldn't let the exchange go without a few more fat disses, which you can feast your eyes on in her X posts.

Azaelia piled on with slights about Lizzo's not so slight chest. Miss Camaraderie herself called Lizzo's boobs "flaps of mud" that are "not giving ozempiana."

Lizzo's trainer has denied her use of GLP-1 drugs ... so Azaelia spit facts ... they indeed are not from Ozempic!!!