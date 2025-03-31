Lizzo's Fitness Trainer Shaun T Says All Her Ozempic Claims Are Annoying

Play video content TMZ.com

Fitness trainer Shaun T ain’t here for the wave of celebs being accused of using Ozempic -- pointing to his client Lizzo as proof, saying she did it all naturally despite the speculation.

We caught up with Shaun in L.A. over the weekend, and he called the Ozempic accusations wildly annoying -- saying that now the drug is widely available and popular, haters assume it’s the only way someone could’ve lost weight.

Check out the clip -- Shaun’s fired up about the fact that real gym work still matters. He vouches for Lizzo as a powerhouse in the gym and says Meghan Trainor, another target of Ozempic rumors, also kills it in his workouts.

Shaun makes a solid case for why celebs shouldn't have to disclose they're using weight-loss drugs despite their large following -- so you gotta check out the video, especially if you’re convinced a certain celeb is on Ozempic and just not admitting it.