Shia LaBeouf Enjoys Birthday Stroll With Girlfriend After Dodging Jail Time
Shia LaBeouf I'm 40 and Nothing Is Impossible!!!
Shia LaBeouf is officially 40 ... and it looks like he's kicking off the decade on a much calmer note.
Check out this footage of Shia celebrating his milestone birthday with girlfriend Nicole Mumphrey in New Orleans Thursday ... the pair looked completely at ease as they strolled hand in hand through the city.
Shia kept things casual in a pink shirt and shorts, while Nicole turned heads in a flowing white dress.
The two looked every bit the loved-up couple as they soaked up the day together ... it's a far cry from the headlines they made earlier this year after they had a heated public argument in Rome that saw Shia visibly losing his cool.
Things have settled down on the legal front, too.
As we reported, Shia recently avoided jail time for his Mardi Gras altercation case by accepting a plea deal, bringing that chapter to a close.
Between the birthday celebrations, the romance, and fewer courtroom headaches, it looks like 40 is treating Shia pretty well ... so far.