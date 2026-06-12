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Shia LaBeouf Enjoys Birthday Stroll With Girlfriend After Dodging Jail Time

Shia LaBeouf I'm 40 and Nothing Is Impossible!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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NEW DECADE, WHO DIS???
Video: Shia LaBeouf Enjoys Birthday Stroll With Girlfriend After Dodging Jail Time
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Shia LaBeouf is officially 40 ... and it looks like he's kicking off the decade on a much calmer note.

Check out this footage of Shia celebrating his milestone birthday with girlfriend Nicole Mumphrey in New Orleans Thursday ... the pair looked completely at ease as they strolled hand in hand through the city.

Shia kept things casual in a pink shirt and shorts, while Nicole turned heads in a flowing white dress.

Shia LaBeouf and Girlfriend Nicole Mumphrey Spend His 40th Birthday Together in New Orleans
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The two looked every bit the loved-up couple as they soaked up the day together ... it's a far cry from the headlines they made earlier this year after they had a heated public argument in Rome that saw Shia visibly losing his cool.

Things have settled down on the legal front, too.

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OUTNUMBERED BRAWL
Video: Shia LaBeouf Gets Beaten Up In Mardi Gras Fight Caught on Video

As we reported, Shia recently avoided jail time for his Mardi Gras altercation case by accepting a plea deal, bringing that chapter to a close.

Between the birthday celebrations, the romance, and fewer courtroom headaches, it looks like 40 is treating Shia pretty well ... so far.

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