Shia LaBeouf Seen With Girlfriend After Screaming at Her in Rome

Shia LaBeouf and his girlfriend clearly aren't fighting anymore ... they were seen walking arm-in-arm together in L.A. after he seemingly lost it on her outside a Rome restaurant last week.

The actor and his better half were spotted walking across the street together yesterday ... with Shia holding a couple takeout boxes in one hand and a drink in the other.

His GF had a bottle she sipped from ... and she looped one hand around Shia's elbow as the two crossed the street together.

This is a more loved-up image of the couple than we've seen in recent days ... especially when compared to the video of Shia losing his you-know-what at her while on an Italian street.

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Remember ... Shia tore into this woman -- telling her loudly to "F*** off" at one point. Despite his anger, she looked relatively unfazed.

The video later showed Shia screaming down the street ... presumably in the direction his girlfriend walked away in.

On that same trip, we obtained a picture of Shia standing in a hotel lobby in just his underwear ... one of many shocking moments involving the star since he was arrested for battery in New Orleans last month.