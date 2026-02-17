Shia LaBeouf Arrested at Mardi Gras After Fight, Spotted in Ambulance, on Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Shia LaBeouf had a rough time during Mardi Gras overnight in New Orleans, getting into a fight that brought paramedics to the scene, which ended with the actor being arrested ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained video of the aftermath of the alleged physical altercation, which occurred just after midnight Tuesday outside a bar in the French Quarter.

Check it out ... Shia is seen from behind shirtless with his back tattoo on full display outside the saloon as he faces off against a bunch of people. Shia was also filmed leaning into a man while trying to talk to him on the street.

An eyewitness tells TMZ ... Shia was escorted out of the bar by staff for some reason before getting into a brawl. Afterward, Shia walked down the block, but then looped back around to the front of the bar, where responding paramedics treated Shia, according to the witness.

Our footage shows Shia receiving medical aid -- without looking too banged up -- while jabbering with the Emergency Medical Service workers. Another photog spotted Shia after he was loaded inside a parked ambulance with its lights flashing.

According to court records, Shia was arrested and is facing two charges of simple battery.

Shia has had a history of addiction and mental health struggles. He entered court-mandated rehab after a 2017 arrest in Savannah, Georgia, for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Since then, he's been off and on with sobriety, but has sought long-term sobriety support, including therapy and structured recovery programs. In the past, Shia linked his substance abuse to untreated trauma and PTSD from childhood.

