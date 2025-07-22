Shia LaBeouf Settles FKA Twigs Lawsuit Over Alleged Sexual Battery

Shia LaBeouf is no longer being sued by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs ... because we've learned they settled her explosive lawsuit out of court.

Shia's lawyer, Shawn Holley, and FKA's attorney, Bryan Freedman, tell TMZ ... "Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court. While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future."

New legal docs obtained by TMZ also show FKA Twigs asked the court to dismiss all claims against Shia without prejudice, meaning she cannot refile the case in the future.

As we reported ... FKA sued Shia back in December 2020, alleging LaBeouf physically abused her, tormented her, and knowingly gave her an STI.

FKA even went on national TV and described the alleged abuse in a sit-down interview with Gayle King ... and she told Elle magazine it was a "miracle" she came out of the relationship "alive."

When his ex sued, Shia told the New York Times ... "Although many of these allegations are not true. I am not in the position to defend any of my actions. I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done. As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking."