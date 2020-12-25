Shia LaBeouf Needs Longterm, Inpatient Treatment for Addiction, Lawyer Says

Shia LaBeouf is in terrible shape and needs inpatient treatment for addiction and psychological issues ... and not just inpatient treatment ... but longterm treatment.

Shia's lawyer, Shawn Holley, tells TMZ, "Shia needs help and he knows that." Holley, who first told Variety about Shia's intentions, adds, “We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs."

This isn't happening in a vacuum. This comes shortly after ex-GF FKA Twigs sued him for physical, emotional and mental abuse.

She claims Shia once tried to strangle her after slamming her against a car. She says there were other incidents of violence ... she says he once pulled out a gun and told her he had killed stray dogs in the past because he wanted to know what it felt like to take a life.

Shia, who has struggled with addiction for years, had his name removed recently from a Netflix awards consideration page.