Shia LaBeouf Has Tense Moment With Obnoxious Fans at Cannes, on Camera
Shia LaBeouf Don't Make Me Transform Into My Old Self!!! Super Patient With Obnoxious Fans
Shia LaBeouf has truly turned a new leaf ... 'cause the dude showed a lot of patience with some obnoxious fans who would not leave him alone as the actor walked along a boulevard in Cannes, France.
Here's the deal ... the Hollywood star -- known as much for his stellar acting as his bad boy behavior -- played it super cool Sunday night when a few overzealous dudes would not back off for a picture.
As you can see for yourself, Shia is hounded by a small group of fans ... and a couple in particular wouldn't stop pestering him -- even after already snapping a few with SL!
It's pretty clear by Shia's face he is over one dude in particular, fast ... and then he calmly -- but sternly -- tells the guys to back the F off.
It's pretty commendable since in the past, the actor very well may have snapped ... and then the real trouble would have started.
Shia is in Cannes for a kinda shocking reason ... to support the doc "Slauson Rec," which is a hardcore, unforgiving look at the rise and fall of the theater company LaBeouf launched in Los Angeles in 2018.
Footage reportedly shows moments of SL in a rage and being super aggressive with participants in the company. A Sunday screening at the Cannes Film Festival received a two-minute-long ovation ... and marked the first time Shia saw the doc, per Variety.
Perhaps the unflattering documentary was working as a chill pill for the actor ... demonstrated by his strained patience later that night.