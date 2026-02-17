Shia LaBeouf Gets Beat Up in Mardi Gras Fight Caught on Video
Shia LaBeouf Beaten Up Outside New Orleans Bar
Shia LaBeouf apparently messed with the wrong people in New Orleans ... we have video of the actor getting the ever-living hell beat out of him before cops arrived at the scene.
Watch the video ... while Shia struggles to get back to his feet -- apparently already having been knocked to the ground -- a man warns him to stay down as he delivers 2 huge blows to Shia's face.
"We gon' beat the f*** out you, boy. Chill!" the man yells.
Another man then rushes into frame, confirming the message.
As we reported ... Shia was taken to a hospital to be treated for unknown injuries and later arrested and charged with 2 counts of simple battery.
He reportedly started a fight with a staff member at a bar in the French Quarter.