Joseph Duggar Asks Court To Let Him See His Kids

Joseph Duggar wants to see his kids, but there's a problem ... he's barred from having unsupervised contact with minors as a condition of his ongoing child molestation case ... and now he's trying to get that changed.

The "19 Kids and Counting" star -- one of Josh Duggar's brothers -- filed new legal docs asking the court to amend his no-contact order to allow contact with his own biological children ... according to online court records.

As we've told you ... Joseph was arrested in March and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor ... after a 14-year-old girl told law enforcement about several alleged incidents with Joseph she claims occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach, FL in 2020 when she was only 9 years old.