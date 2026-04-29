Josh Duggar Prison Sentence Extended Two More Months

Gets More Time In The Slammer

Josh Duggar's going to be spending more time behind bars than he expected ... because his prison sentence just got extended a little longer.

Only days after going in front of a judge to appeal his conviction for possessing child sex abuse material, Josh had two months tacked on to his federal prison sentence.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Josh is now scheduled to be released from custody at FCI Seagoville in Texas on Feb. 2, 2033.

It's unclear why the feds are tacking on a couple months to Josh's release date ... but it's at least the third time he's seen his release date pushed back. Originally, Josh was scheduled to be set free in August 2032.

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The former reality TV star was sentenced to 151 months in the slammer after his 2021 conviction.

Josh's cousin, Amy Duggar King, claims he's back in solitary confinement for an alleged rules violation ... and she says that's why he's getting two more months behind bars.