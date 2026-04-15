Kendra Duggar’s Family 'Troubled, Heartbroken' Over Joseph Duggar's Arrest

Kendra Duggar’s family is speaking out about the arrest of her husband Joseph Duggar for allegedly molesting a child.

In a statement shared with TMZ, the Caldwells stated they're "troubled and heartbroken" over his alleged actions and "devastated" for his victim, who they described as "courageous in every way" to share her experience.

They went on ... "Our love for this child remains at the forefront of our family’s priorities and minds. We are proud of her for being strong enough to share her story while also retaining her own identity and joy."

We told you all about Joseph's arrest -- he was taken to the slammer in his hometown of Tontitown, Arkansas on March 18 for allegedly getting handsy with a 9-year-old girl during a trip to Florida in 2020. Florida police say he asked the minor to sit next to him and even on his lap during the trip ... and during one instance, allegedly "manipulated the victim's underwear and grazed her genitals" and rubbed his hands on her thighs.

He was booked on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior involving molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

Just 2 days later, he and Kendra were charged with 4 counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, as well as 4 counts of second-degree false imprisonment, by the Tontitown Police Department ... stemming from a separate investigation.

Kendra was arrested that day, but released hours later on a $1,470 bond. Joseph was transferred to jail in Florida and released on a $600,000 bond on March 31.

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Joseph and Kendra share 4 children, and her family says they're praying for Kendra and her kids as they "recognize how traumatic this incident has been" for her young ones.

They also stand fully behind victims, their right to tell their stories, and the judicial process. They concluded ... "The only way to freedom is to shine light in the darkness. ... Thank you who have given in all the ways, through prayer, finances, time, energy and words of encouragement. We love you all."

Kendra's father, Paul, recently set up a GoFundMe to help with "displacement expenses," which he called part of an "urgent situation."

This week, Caldwell family friend Amy Paul accused Kendra and Joseph of kicking Kendra's parents and siblings out of their rental home after the Caldwells alerted authorities to Joseph's actions. They allegedly have 30 days to vacate.