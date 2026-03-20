Kendra Duggar Arrested in Arkansas Days After Husband Joseph's Sex Abuse Arrest

Joseph Duggar's wife Kendra has been arrested in Arkansas, TMZ has learned.

A warrant was issued for Kendra Friday … police went to the Duggar family compound in Washington County, Arkansas earlier Friday with a warrant for Kendra's arrest ... but she was not there.

But, now she's been taken into custody, according to the Washington County Detention Center. She was wanted for allegedly endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment.

As for Joseph, he was arrested Wednesday in Tontitown, Arkansas, and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor ... this after a now-14-year-old girl told law enforcement about several alleged incidents with Joseph that she claims occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach, FL in 2020 when she was 9 years old.

He's now facing an additional 4 counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, as well as 4 counts of second-degree false imprisonment, according to the Tontitown Police Department in Arkansas ... the same charges Kendra faces there.

Police say the Duggars' Arkansas charges are unrelated to Joseph's Florida case, according to KARK-TV.