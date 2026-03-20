Josh Duggar Has Brother Joseph's Back After Child Molestation Arrest, Attorney Says

Joseph Duggar is getting some support from his incarcerated brother, Josh, after Joseph's arrest for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl.

Josh’s attorney Beau Brindley tells TMZ … Josh is concerned for his bro's well-being -- adding he knows the "pain of accusation," which only increases with saturated media coverage.

Brindley says Josh hopes Joseph can hold tight to his faith ... and not get bogged down by the noise and hysteria the publicity will certainly bring.

He continues, "[Josh] would love to be able to reach Joseph and advise him to keep focused on the truth as he knows it. And not to let allegations and accusations drown out the truth itself."

Brindley says he "will facilitate communications between them to the best of my ability."

As you know, the siblings appeared together on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" with the rest of the Duggar family from 2008 to 2015.

But the show was canceled after allegations surfaced that Josh sexually abused 5 children -- including 4 of his sisters. Josh was later convicted of possessing kiddie porn and sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison.