Joseph Duggar Placed in 'Secure' Area of Jail Away From Other Inmates

Jail can be a dangerous place for people ... but not for Joseph Duggar who's super safe behind bars, TMZ has learned.

The former "19 Kids And Counting" star was placed in a "secure" area of the Washington County Jail in Arkansas as he awaits extradition to Bay County, Florida, to face charges that he allegedly molested a 9-year-old girl, according to a supervising corporal at the detention facility.

The corporal tells TMZ ... Joseph has absolutely no access to other inmates for his own safety due to his high-profile case. Our source says the jail staff is very aware of Joseph's notoriety, and they're keeping him "under constant watch," checking on him hourly if not sooner.

We're also told officers wearing body cameras are posted close to Joseph's cell to make sure he can't hurt himself. The corporal noted there are no cameras looking into the cells because it's a violation of Arkansas' privacy laws.

As we reported ... Joseph was arrested Wednesday in Arkansas and booked for molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

Police say Joseph sexually abused a 9-year-old girl vacationing with her family in Panama City Beach, FL, in 2020. The girl, now 14, told cops Joseph asked her to sit with him on a couch underneath a blanket. She said Joseph then "manipulated" her underwear and touched her private part while rubbing his hands on her thighs.

Joseph and the rest of the Duggar family were featured on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" from 2008 to 2015. The popular show was cancelled after Joseph's brother, Josh, was accused of molesting 5 children, including 4 of his sisters.