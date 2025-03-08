Jessa Duggar Announces She's Pregnant with 6th Child

... No. 6 Is On The Way!!!

Reality star Jessa Duggar Seewald has already pumped out 5 children -- but now she's got a sixth on the way and couldn't be happier!

Jessa jumped on Instagram Friday and posted 3 sonogram photos, showing her sixth bundle of joy growing inside her belly. In the caption, Jessa wrote, "Halfway to holding you in our arms! 💞."

Jessa did not reveal the baby's gender, nor would she say exactly when the little one would make its grand entrance into the world.

As you know, Jessa and hubby Ben Seewald share five kids -- Spurgeon, 9, Henry, 8, Ivy, 5, Fern, 3, and George, who is nearly 15 months. You may recall, Jessa had a miscarriage the year before she had George in December 2023.

Play video content 2015 TMZ.com

Remember, back in 2015 we spotted Jessa rushing to the hospital during childbirth, when she was welcoming Spurgeon to the world.

By the way, Jessa was a cast member on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" from 2008 to 2015 and "Counting On" from 2015 to 2021.

She's been married to Ben since 2014 -- and now the two are increasing their large family by one.