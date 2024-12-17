Anna Duggar Seen for First Time in 2 Years Since Husband Josh's Imprisonment

Anna Duggar has kept herself under the radar for the past two years since her husband Josh was sentenced to a stiff prison term for possessing child porn -- but she's now resurfaced, looking happier than ever -- and still wearing her wedding ring.

Check out video obtained by TMZ ... Anna seems at ease as she walks from her parked vehicle with a young woman to watch one of her sons play basketball at his school in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

As you can see, Anna flashes her wedding band while adjusting her coat, indicating she's still got Josh's back despite him serving a 12-year sentence in federal prison.

You may recall ... Josh was arrested by the feds in April 2021 on charges he downloaded computer images of underage children being sadistically sexually abused, for which he was later convicted.

The video and photos also show Anna leaving the school after the game with a friend last week. The two are laughing and smiling as they head to their vehicles.