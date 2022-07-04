Josh Duggar's Military-Style Life Behind Bars with Chores, Strict Rules

Josh Duggar is set to spend the next 12 years of his life behind bars, and while it was assumed it wouldn't be easy ... we have details now on just how strict his prison day-to-day will actually be.

Duggar is expected to keep his cell and surrounding area squeaky clean -- he'll need to have his bed made military-style by 7:30 AM on weekdays -- as well as complete daily chores that include sweeping and mopping floors, cleaning walls and emptying the trash.

While he's serving his sentence in a low-security prison, the strict conduct rules also state inmates must stop all loud talking, card, domino and game playing at 9:15 PM. Prisoners must return to their rooms by 11 PM and all noise, including TVs, must be off by midnight.

The facility, the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville, Texas ... issues each inmate a set of 5 shirts, 5 sets of underwear, 1 pair of shoes, 5 pairs of trousers, 1 belt and 5 pairs of socks that must remain clean and tagged with the inmate name and registrar number ... or the inmate faces discipline.

There are also jobs available around the prison -- like painting, welding, landscape detail and food service.