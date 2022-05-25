Josh Duggar Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison in Child Porn Trial
5/25/2022 12:45 PM PT
1:23 PM PT -- Josh's attorney Travis Story tells TMZ, "We're grateful the judge dismissed Count 2 and rejected the Government's request for a 240-month sentence. We look forward to continuing the fight on appeal."
1:02 PM PT -- Federal law enforcement sources say when Duggar is released from prison, he will be on 20 years of post release supervision. He was also ordered to pay a $50,100 fine.
Josh Duggar has been sentenced to 12 and a half years behind bars after being found guilty in his child porn trial ... TMZ has learned.
As we reported, the "19 Kids and Counting" star was found guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. According to prosecutors, some of those images were minors under the age of 12.
The possession charge was vacated because of an agreement between Duggar's legal team and the court, so he was only sentenced for the receiving child porn charge.
Duggar's legal team have previously stated they'll appeal.
The trial went on for two weeks and featured the testimony of digital forensic analysts and other witnesses. One family friend claimed Duggar confessed to molesting children, during tearful testimony.
You'll recall ... the feds raided his office at the car dealership where he worked in Arkansas, back in November 2019. Federal agents seized his computer, his iPhone and MacBook from inside the RV.
Duggar's lawyers asked the court to send him to prison for five years.
