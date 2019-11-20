Homeland Security Goes to Josh Duggar's Office for Investigation

Breaking News Getty

Josh Duggar has Homeland Security crawling around the car dealership where he works in Arkansas, and it's related to a federal investigation ... TMZ has learned.

Agents went to the dealership in Springdale, AR in connection to a federal probe ... according to sources close to the situation. There were reports the feds had raided the Duggar family home, but we're told that's not the case. Agents have only been at Josh's place of employment ... at least for now.

It's unclear exactly what the nature of the investigation is, or if Josh was the target. A Homeland Security spokesman would only confirm agents were at the dealership.

The Duggars rose to fame thanks to a pair of reality shows, '19 Kids' and "Counting On." But, as we reported, TLC eventually pulled the plug on '19 Kids' in 2015 following Josh Duggar's child molestation scandal.

Josh's only current legal dispute, that we know of, is a lawsuit filed against him for real estate fraud.

A Duggar family spokesperson says it's not true "any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind." The spokesperson added, "Living a life in the public's eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of 'fake news' that is circulated online. It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so."