Brandi Glanville Tells Fans Her Face Fillers Are Dissolved, Connects With Terry Dubrow

Brandi Glanville's willing to take whatever help she can get when it comes to her face ... saying she's got no beef with Dr. Terry Dubrow -- and, she's actually contacted him!

The former 'Real Housewives' star took to X just minutes ago to dispel rumors of tension between her and the plastic surgery expert after he told us an injection gone wrong may be the cause of deflated face.

In the post, Brandi writes that there's no drama with Dr. Dubrow ... and, she's happy to take all the help she can get.

She claims she's reached out to Terry for more advice ... and, she thanks everyone for their concern -- adding all the filler in her face is dissolved, and she's seen the best doctors Cedars-Sinai has to offer.

We spoke with Dr. Dubrow, and he tells TMZ he will meet with Brandi next week for an examination at his L.A. office ... though he will speak to her on the phone tonight to hear what she's been experiencing and how they can best move forward.

Terry says ... “She needs a diagnosis. Without that she’s a potential ticking time bomb. Someone needs to help her.”

As we told you ... late last week, Brandi posted a photo of herself -- no makeup on, face appearing to sag and, quite frankly, looking totally exhausted.

She captioned the post "Sick it!" ... which left many wondering if she's dealing with a major medical issue.

While she wondered if a parasite was the cause of her facial abnormality, Terry was clear that he thinks something got into her bloodstream during a bad injection ... and, offered to help BG back on track.