Dr. Terry Dubrow May Suggest Surgery for Brandi Glanville, She Wants Her Face Back

Brandi Glanville is turning to Dr. Terry Dubrow as she searches for a way to repair her face ... the two connected over the weekend and Terry's got a plan of attack.

The "Botched" star tells TMZ ... he spoke with Brandi over the phone and she told him it's been a long brutal process trying to get a diagnosis for what's going on with her face.

Terry says the former 'RHOBH' star told him doctors still haven't found the root issue ... and steroids, antibiotics and antiviral medication haven't helped.

Brandi and Terry are going to meet in person later this week at the plastic surgeon's Los Angeles office, and he tells us he may ultimately recommend surgery.

Terry says he may need to obtain some of Brandi's facial tissue to come to the correct diagnosis ... and from there they can begin proper treatment.

The good doc also tells us Brandi made it clear she wants her face back ... and she feels like she has 5 years left to look hot.

Play video content TMZ.com

Terry says Brandi told him this saga, which started publicly when she shared a concerning photo of her face, has been incredibly painful and sad.

Brandi's claimed all the fillers in her face have been removed and after her viral photo, Terry offered to help find her care ... and now it sounds like there may be a light at the end of the tunnel here.