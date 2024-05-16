Terry Dubrow Urges Kelly Clarkson to Be Transparent About Weight Loss Drugs

Play video content TMZ.com

Dr. Terry Dubrow's giving Kelly Clarkson props for coming clean about using a weight loss drug -- but he's not cool with the half-truths that came before, and he's encouraging others to be more transparent.

We got the "Botched" star out in Bev Hills, where he's tipped his hat to Kelly's incredible transformation but lamented her denial of using Ozempic ... which indirectly put the spotlight on the other option: Mounjaro.

Dr. Dubrow says Kelly's attempt to distance herself from Ozempic is a real bummer 'cause the drug is a huge game-changer -- not only for obesity but tackling other health woes.

He tells us while Mounjaro gives speedier results, he's all about normalizing O ... telling us it's got its side effects -- like all drugs -- but it's the real deal.

In fact, he's foreseeing the Ozempic and Mounjaro era as a historic turning point in medicine -- so why shouldn't Kelly and others break out the confetti and celebrate?

As we reported, Kelly confessed on her talk show she turned to a weight loss drug after some concerning bloodwork. Before anybody even pointed fingers, she set the record straight immediately ... making it clear the drug she used wasn't Ozempic.

Prior to that episode, Kelly had been tip-toeing around the topic of her weight loss -- and when she did discuss she would only chalk it up to lots of walking and a protein-packed diet.