Jillian Michaels Hits Back At Dr. Terry Dubrow, 'He's Also Anti-Ozempic'

JILLIAN MICHAELS FIRES BACK AT DR. TERRY DUBROW ... 'He Also Believes Ozempic is Dangerous!'

1/25/2024 1:36 PM PT
WHY THE CHANGE OF HEART, DOC?
Jillian Michaels gave Dr. Terry Dubrow a taste of his own medicine ... this after he implored people to ignore her anti-Ozempic stance cause she was merely a personal trainer.

We got JM on "TMZ Live" Thursday ... who says, contrary to what Dubrow believes, she's actually the foremost expert when it comes to helping people lose weight -- and says he shared her same views on the drug not too long ago ... pulling out receipts for evidence.

1/23/24
DO NOT LISTEN TO HER!!!
Jillian cites a July 2023 NY Post interview with the "Botched" star ... where, sure enough, he urged the weight loss community to raise awareness of the dangers of Ozempic ... saying it could cost people their lives.

The article also claims that 3 of TD's patients were hospitalized at the time ... over intestinal problems and pancreatitis linked with Ozempic use.

So, yeah ... Jillian doubles down here on her OG assertion that Ozempic isn't the silver bullet solution for weight loss ... adding if it were the easy way out, she too would be using it.

In fact, she tells us if she believed the drug could healthily cure obesity... she'd also sell it through her weight loss platform/app -- profiting from it both personally and professionally.

The bottom line is she's merely trying to educate people on the side effects of Ozempic -- and clearly thinks Dubrow's attack on her was unwarranted.

As for TD ... looks like he still needs to make up his mind on where he stands with weight loss drugs. On its face, it seems like he felt one way a while ago ... and changed his tune.

