Jillian Michaels Accuses Oprah of Financially Gaining from Ozempic

Jillian Michaels is floating a serious accusation about Oprah and Ozempic -- suggesting the TV icon is promoting the weight-loss drug 'cause it allegedly lines her own pockets.

The legendary fitness figure did an interview with Page Six this week in which she dished her thoughts on O's stunning body transformation over the past year -- which she recently revealed was tied to a medication she says she's now taking ... without naming Ozempic.

Still, most people assume she's on it -- just like every other celeb in Hollywood these days -- and Jillian thinks there's a big reason Oprah hopped on the bandwagon ... a monetary one.

Jillian points out that Oprah is a significant shareholder in Weight Watchers -- indeed, she has at least a 10% stake in the company -- and notes WW did, in fact, purchase a digital health platform that dabbles in the weight management last year, including Ozempic.

These things are true, and while Oprah might technically be benefitting financially from that deal -- as a shareholder of WW -- JM makes the leap that that's her true motivation here.

Of course, there's no solid evidence that's true as she frames it -- and yet, Jillian's standing firm on her theory ... while going on to not-so-subtly shade people who use Ozempic, referring to it as an "easy way out" to look good. Jillian's been railing on Ozempic for a minute, BTW.