Dr. Terry Dubrow Explains Brandi Glanville's Face Isn't Because of Parasite

Dr. Terry Dubrow Brandi, That Ain't No Parasite ... I'm Here For You!!!

Dr. Terry Dubrow is shutting down Brandi Glanville’s claims that a parasite is messing with her face ... telling us it’s definitely something that’s made its way into her bloodstream through an injection.

Brandi I'm Here for You
We caught up with the "Botched" star -- he tells TMZ Brandi needs to see a doctor ASAP for a proper diagnosis of her deflated face and figure out if there’s a microorganism lurking around ... because, right now, she’s like a "ticking time bomb."

Check out the clip -- Dr. Terry breaks down the two types of microorganisms that it might be, explaining in detail just how tough and time-consuming they can be to treat.

He makes it crystal clear that every minute that microorganism stays in Brandi’s system, it could cause more damage, making it harder to treat and leading to more scars and nodules.

But, of course, if Brandi doesn’t get the answers she’s looking for, Dubrow's more than happy to step in, urging her to reach out -- because he’s ready to help get her back on track!

