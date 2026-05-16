Eric Trump Says He's Suing Jen Psaki and MS Now For 'False' China Report

President Trump appears to be rubbing off on his son, Eric, who is now gearing up to sue MS Now and their popular host, Jen Psaki, over their recent coverage of him in China.

As everyone knows, Donald is usually the one in the Trump family to slap his rivals with lawsuits, but not this time.

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On Friday, Eric posted a message on X, saying Psaki aired a FALSE report on MS Now about him sitting on the board of a company, ALT5, which is purportedly trying to do business with China. The report implied that Eric is using his dad's powerful position as commander-in-chief to make money in China off his business ventures.

As for President Trump, he recently met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the capital of Beijing. Eric was at his father's side during the trip and made it clear on X he was only there as a loving son who adores his father.

In his X post, Eric also said he has no business interests in China and put Psaki and her network on notice that he's about to sue their asses!